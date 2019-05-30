David Luiz Backs Callum Hudson-Odoi to Fill Eden Hazard Void at Chelsea

Visionhaus/Getty Images

David Luiz has touted Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as a ready-made replacement for Eden Hazard if the team's talisman joins Real Madrid this summer.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday to lift the UEFA Europa League crown as Hazard scored twice. Luiz joked "either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo" when asked who could fill Hazard's shoes before turning to Hudson-Odoi as a more serious selection, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

"It is part of life. Some cycles finish, some cycles start. I think we have many many talents within the club to replace him.

"We have many [who could replace him]. Callum is great. Callum has known this club since he was young, and he has the talents to one day try to be like Eden. It is a new story for Callum. It didn't start so well because of the injury, but it is time for him to improve in other sides [of his game]."

Hudson-Odoi made a long-awaited breakthrough in Chelsea's first team this season and earned his stripes among Maurizio Sarri's ranks after fans campaigned for his inclusion. The youngster earned his first start for England before he'd made his full debut for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Per Twomey's report, Hazard is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge for Madrid this summer. Like Hazard, Hudson-Odoi also has one year remaining on his Chelsea contract.

Injury ended the 18-year-old's season early and prevented him from taking part in Wednesday's victory in Baku, Azerbaijan. However, his team-mates had their absent comrade (and his contract situation) in mind following the win, via fan account Chelsea Chaps:

Hudson-Odoi missed four of Chelsea's last five Europa League matches, as well as the final three games of their Premier League campaign, in which they finished third.

Nevertheless, his second half of the season showed som eencouraging signs as to what lies ahead for the teenager, who earned praise from Twomey despite missing the final:

Chelsea have other wide alternatives in Pedro, 32 in July, and Willian, 31 in August, although Sarri might prefer a little more youth among his options.

Hudson-Odoi has played roughly the same amount of Europa League minutes as Hazard this season and boasts similar dribbling figures, per Squawka:

The youngster has demonstrated terrific ability to create pressure as well as an eye for goal, scoring five times and recording five assists in 24 senior appearances this season.

No player among Chelsea's ranks will replace Hazard overnight, but Luiz believes Hudson-Odoi's first season in the top flight showed he has the tools to potentially match his heights in future.