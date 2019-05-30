Unai Emery Admits Failure to Qualify for UCL Could Affect Arsenal Transfer Plans

VI-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted Arsenal's summer transfer plans could be affected by their failure to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea thrashed the Gunners 4-1 in Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, to deny Arsenal their last route into Europe's top-tier competition.

Emery told reporters after the result that recruitment efforts could be impacted as a result: "Maybe, but I think we are a big team, and I think Arsenal are a big name in the football world."

Eden Hazard scored twice for Chelsea along with goals from Pedro and former Gunners forward Olivier Giroud, while Alex Iwobi scored a thunderbolt consolation at 3-0 down (U.S. only):

Emery took Arsenal to fifth in the Premier League in his maiden campaign with the club, only a slight improvement on the run to sixth that Arsene Wenger recorded in his final season.

The Spaniard went on to say he felt there were players in the squad who had "the possibility to improve and grow up with us." Most of his recruitment last summer involved more senior stars, but Emery has also opened first-team opportunities for young players in the squad.

It's uncertain how much Arsenal can afford to spend on players this summer, though journalist James Benge argued their crop of youth players could provide a strong spine:

Aside from a dent in potential earnings, missing the Champions League is almost certain to rule Arsenal out of certain signings unwilling to play for a club that won't feature.

The north Londoners have lost in three major European finals since 2000 and ended their second successive season without any silverware.

It makes Arsenal's recruitment efforts more difficult, though there's no guarantee a greater profile or expense guarantees a better product.

Mezut Ozil is contracted to Arsenal until 2021 and earns a reported £350,000 per week, but the midfielder was jeered for his limp display against Chelsea, per blogger Tim Stillman:

His decline at the Emirates Stadium this season is an example of a high-value asset not performing to optimum levels and the potential pitfalls of signing big talents.

The transfer window opened on May 16 and will close on Thursday, August 8.