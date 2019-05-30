Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Have Transformed from Village Girls into Supermodels

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has compared Liverpool's transformation in recent years to that of "not most attractive girl in the village" turning into a supermodel as they prepare for Saturday's UEFA Champions League final.

The Merseysiders are set to face Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, and Klopp told Telegraph columnist Jamie Carragher their semi-final win over Barcelona has restored a sense of attraction at Anfield:

"If I had watched the Barcelona game as a seven-year-old, I would remember it.

"Everyone in football knows it was so special and it is not something you will see often in your life. Liverpool have gone from being the not most attractive girl in the village to a supermodel.

"We are one of the five or six best clubs in Europe again. I do not know when that was last the case but it was a while ago."

Klopp continued: "That is why I am happy for the people. They see where their club is and think, 'Look at that. Look at that red. That is Liverpool.' This is what we feel now."

The Reds lost 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their semi against Barca but won 4-0 at home to book a second successive appearance in the final

It's that kind of record that tends to attract top talent, and Klopp added he no longer has to court players and convince them of his project.

Liverpool's upward surge during the Klopp era has been brought on by a continuation of smart moves on and off the field. The manager's methods have brought the best out of his squad, while significant investment has been made to upgrade the team in all areas.

Until June 2017, £35 million flop Andy Carroll—now at West Ham United—was Liverpool's most expensive player. They have since made six signings beating that figure and twice broken their transfer record, now held by £75 million Virgil van Dijk, the world's most expensive defender.

Inflation in the transfer market has forced the need to invest larger sums. However, Anfield HQ recently pointed to Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane as examples of Klopp signings who have outperformed their fees:

Liverpool ran a close race against Premier League champions Manchester City and finished as runners-up by one point. Saturday's final will be treated as a route to easing the pain of that near miss, as well as last season's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Klopp has silver medals in the EFL Cup and both of Europe's major club tournaments since arriving at Liverpool in 2015. He suggested a win over Tottenham would represent a new career high, per journalist James Pearce:

Aside from the obvious increase in spending, Klopp and his backroom staff have had their own impact in taking the team from mediocrity and back to the big leagues.

Rangers manager and Reds legend Steven Gerrard recently spoke of the inspirational powers Klopp possesses and the impact they had on him, per the Mirror's David Maddock:

Liverpool are favourites to beat Spurs and make up for last year's final defeat by ending Klopp's wait for a major trophy at the club and his first Champions League triumph.