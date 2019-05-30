Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on AEW Mention, AJ Styles and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The debut of All Elite Wrestling not only inspired a mention of the company by a top WWE Superstar on Monday's Raw, but it also shined a light on a flawed creative process that led to a previously unexplained stipulation change in the flagship show's highest-profile match, as revealed in this week's rumor mill.

Was the mention of AEW scripted, though, or did Sami Zayn go off-script to try to create controversy in his in-ring promo?

And what is going on with AJ Styles, who found himself out of the planned Fatal 4-Way match against Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and The Miz?

Find out the answers to those questions and dive deeper into the gimmick change with this collection of WWE backstage rumors.