Becky No Belts: It's Time for WWE to Have Becky Lynch Lose Her Raw Women's Title

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch is better at being a contender for the WWE women's championships than being an actual WWE women's champion. Her character needs an idol to topple, and losing the Raw Women's Championship would be a great way to reignite that passion.

The Man's chase to become champion was incredible to watch; it was arguably the best storyline of 2018. Her match and subsequent heel turn at SummerSlam, followed by her Last Woman Standing bout at Evolution, were great examples of an underdog narrative done perfectly. In both cases, Charlotte Flair led the match with her offense, and Lynch reacted to it.

After winning both the SmackDown and Raw women's titles at WrestleMania 35, though, the key dynamic between The Irish Lass Kicker and her opponents changed. This was the woman who beat Ronda Rousey (with a crucifix pin, but still...). Had she just been the Raw or SmackDown women's champion, it could have been acceptable. But this was an unquestionably dominant booking. She was Becky Two Belts, the undisputed women's champion.

And suddenly, her appeal—the reason fans loved her and pushed for her—was gone. She could no longer be a reactive performer, she had to be a proactive one. And this role has not suited her nearly as well.

Her first two matches after The Show of Shows were against Ruby Riott and Alicia Fox. Neither bout demonstrated a change in her style or a change in her ring psychology now she was the undisputed champion. She just felt like a watered-down version of "The Man" character we had seen before. It used to be that she was the rebel against the system. With two belts, you're clearly beloved by the people backstage, but it's hard to maintain that edge.

Taking the SmackDown women's title from Lynch at Money in the Bank was the right decision, as it should have never been hers in the first place. It was added to the WrestleMania match at the 11th hour, and it robbed Asuka from walking into MetLife Stadium as champion.

But even that is not enough. Lynch ought to lose the Raw women's title as well, and sooner rather than later. This reign should not be a long one. She performs better and is more aggressive when she's chasing respect rather than maintaining her position. Mankind, for example, had three WWE Championship reigns that only lasted 20 days, 15 days, and one day, respectively. Longevity doesn't mean nearly as much as narrative impact.

Who should dethrone The Man? Lacey Evans would be an excellent candidate after Lynch carried her to a respectable match at Money in the Bank. The Sassy Southern Belle is bigger and more muscular than most women on the roster, which helps the believability factor. It won't come off wrong if she rag-dolls her opponents during matches.

Most importantly, though, Lacey's character has the attitude. She is the high-bred society snob who feels she is owed something. Compared to The Man's populist for-the-people ethos, this is an excellent example of contrasting characterization, which serves to highlight the qualities of both performers.

No doubt Lynch's fans would be disappointed by a booking decision that causes her to drop the Raw Women's Championship, but based on her past performance as a contender, they wouldn't have to be disappointed as well. Because it's from behind, rather than leading from the front, that her strengths shine brightest.