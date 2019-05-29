Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti: Lamar Jackson Will Run Less This Season

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson helped turn around the Baltimore Ravens' season last year with his legs, but team owner Steve Bisciotti doesn't envision his quarterback scrambling around as frequently moving forward.

"I think you'll be pleasantly surprised that Lamar is not going to be running 20 times a game," Bisciotti said Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "That's not what this offense is about."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.