Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti: Lamar Jackson Will Run Less This Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson helped turn around the Baltimore Ravens' season last year with his legs, but team owner Steve Bisciotti doesn't envision his quarterback scrambling around as frequently moving forward.

"I think you'll be pleasantly surprised that Lamar is not going to be running 20 times a game," Bisciotti said Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "That's not what this offense is about."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

