Child Injured by Albert Almora Foul Ball During Cubs vs. Astros

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., right, is comforted by Jason Heyward after hitting a foul ball into the stands during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A child was injured by a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. during his team's game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Minute Maid Park went "quiet" afterward while Almora went to a knee. Brian McTaggart of MLB.com noted an adult immediately ran up the aisle with the child after the hit.

Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic provided more details, pointing out some of Almora's teammates and a security guard near the area where the child was sitting provided him with support:

Josh Frydman of WGN News shared an image of the guard comforting Almora.

Almora remained in the game despite being visibly shaken by the developments.

