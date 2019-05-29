Child Injured by Albert Almora Foul Ball During Cubs vs. Astros

Child Injured by Albert Almora Foul Ball During Cubs vs. AstrosMay 30, 2019
A child was injured by a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. during his team's game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Minute Maid Park went "quiet" afterward while Almora went to a knee. Brian McTaggart of MLB.com noted an adult immediately ran up the aisle with the child after the hit.
Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic provided more details, pointing out some of Almora's teammates and a security guard near the area where the child was sitting provided him with support:
Sahadev Sharma @sahadevsharma
That was tough to see. Hard liner into the stands from Almora apparently hit a small child. Albert was clearly shaken up and took a knee as Heyward, who was on deck, talked to him. Maddon came out as well and Javy came of second to talk to him. Awful. Hope the child is all right
Sahadev Sharma @sahadevsharma
Albert was just speaking to a security member who gave him a hug after his reaction to hearing whatever she had to say. He was covering his face with his glove accompanied by Javy and Heyward as he headed back to dugout. Really hard to watch.
Josh Frydman of WGN News shared an image of the guard comforting Almora.
Josh Frydman @Josh_Frydman
This breaks your heart. Almora overcome with emotions after his foul ball struck a young fan at Minute Maid Park. https://t.co/9cGRixMK8S
Almora remained in the game despite being visibly shaken by the developments.
