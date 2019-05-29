WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from May 29

1 of 3

The competitive rivalry between Mia Yim and Bianca Belair continued Wednesday night as the former sought to even the series at one win apiece.

The EST of NXT allowed her arrogance to get the best of her at one point, talking trash to her opponent and daring her to fight her.

Yim did just that, fighting from underneath and delivering a Protect Ya Neck that should have earned her the victory. An alert Belair, though, rolled to the sanctuary of the floor. There, she capitalized on an opening and sent Yim into the ring apron.

A powerbomb attempt back inside the squared circle, though, was countered by Yim, who held onto her opponent's hair and delivered a second Protect Ya Neck for the pinfall victory.

Result

Yim defeated Belair

Grade

B

Analysis

One of the most consistent criticisms of NXT has been its inability to deliver a secondary women's rivalry beyond the title picture.

Yim got her revenge on Belair for her loss a few weeks ago and in the process, proved she can be every bit the cunning competitor The EST is. Furthermore, she earned the credibility of beating a woman only one other competitor on the roster has been able to: Shayna Baszler.

That carries weight and will only help Yim in her attempt to build momentum for herself going forward.

Even better? It sets up a third, must-win match between the two sometime down the road.