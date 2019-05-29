Nick Foles' Wife Tori Announces She Had Miscarriage

John Raoux/Associated Press

Tori Foles, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, announced Wednesday on her Instagram page she had a miscarriage of the couple's second child.

She revealed she had an infection of pneumonia in the blood in part of her announcement:

"As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our 2nd baby. Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared more of her words, noting Foles will return to the Jaguars in the near future:

Jacksonville signed Foles to a four-year contract this offseason after he spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Associated Press (h/t WV News) noted he missed Tuesday's voluntary practice and said in an Instagram story "this has been a tough last week."