WWE NXT Star Rachael Evers Says She's Ok After Being in Hit-and-Run Car Crash

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

NXT trainee Rachael Evers was the victim of a hit-and-run Wednesday. 

Evers tweeted a driver hit her while she was coming back from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

Evers, the daughter of legendary wrestling manager Paul Ellering, competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017, advancing to the second round where she lost to Abbey Laith. She also wrestled a handful of matches on NXT between 2016 and 2017.

Evers then returned to the independent circuit. WWE announced in February the 26-year-old had officially signed as a trainee at the Performance Center.

Related

    Roman Reigns on Saudi Arabia, Chris Jericho on WWE Creative

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Roman Reigns on Saudi Arabia, Chris Jericho on WWE Creative

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose

    Which rising star has a brighter future?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose

    Which rising star has a brighter future?

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    EC3 Responds to Moxley’s Comments on Jericho's Podcast

    WWE logo
    WWE

    EC3 Responds to Moxley’s Comments on Jericho's Podcast

    Wrestlezone
    via Wrestlezone

    Moxley Rips Vince's Creative for Reigns-Leukemia Line

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Moxley Rips Vince's Creative for Reigns-Leukemia Line

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report