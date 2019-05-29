WWE NXT Star Rachael Evers Says She's Ok After Being in Hit-and-Run Car Crash

Credit: WWE.com

NXT trainee Rachael Evers was the victim of a hit-and-run Wednesday.

Evers tweeted a driver hit her while she was coming back from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

Evers, the daughter of legendary wrestling manager Paul Ellering, competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017, advancing to the second round where she lost to Abbey Laith. She also wrestled a handful of matches on NXT between 2016 and 2017.

Evers then returned to the independent circuit. WWE announced in February the 26-year-old had officially signed as a trainee at the Performance Center.