WWE NXT Star Rachael Evers Says She's Ok After Being in Hit-and-Run Car Crash

WWE NXT Star Rachael Evers Says She's Ok After Being in Hit-and-Run Car CrashMay 29, 2019
NXT trainee Rachael Evers was the victim of a hit-and-run Wednesday.
Evers tweeted a driver hit her while she was coming back from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:
Rachael Evers @RachaelEversWWE
Let me start by saying this: I am ok. I was hit by a drunk driver today on my way home from the PC. Hit and run. I’m extremely thankful it was my passengers side that was hit. Some people aren’t so lucky-please DONT DRINK AND DRIVE.
Evers, the daughter of legendary wrestling manager Paul Ellering, competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017, advancing to the second round where she lost to Abbey Laith. She also wrestled a handful of matches on NXT between 2016 and 2017.
Evers then returned to the independent circuit. WWE announced in February the 26-year-old had officially signed as a trainee at the Performance Center.
Roman Reigns on Saudi Arabia, Chris Jericho on WWE Creative