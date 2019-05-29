2021 MLB All-Star Game to Be Hosted by Braves at SunTrust Park

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is heading to Atlanta.

The Braves announced they were awarded the 2021 Midsummer Classic on Wednesday:

Atlanta has not hosted an All-Star Game since 2000. This will be the third time in franchise history the event has been awarded to the city.

"I think this is going to be one of those events that is a defining moment in time for us to showcase SunTrust Park and [adjacent mixed-use development] The Battery Atlanta in front of a worldwide audience," Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller told Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "To have all eyes on Atlanta and SunTrust Park at that time is something we’re really looking forward to and can’t wait for.

"Short of a World Series game occurring in this ballpark, which we hope will happen very soon, this is the largest event in the world of baseball. This is something every team, every community, every ballpark, wants to have."

The Braves opened SunTrust Park, a $600-plus million in Cobb County, in April 2017. It is the only new baseball park that has opened since 2012. Marlins Park, which opened in 2012, played host to the 2017 All-Star Game.

Overall, there has been a relative stasis on the opening of new MLB parks since a boom in the 2000s. A majority of those parks have since been awarded with All-Star Game hosting duties.