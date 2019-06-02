Ranking Every NBA Finals During Warriors' Epic 5-Year Run

0 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals for a fifth straight season.

No team has achieved that feat since the Boston Celtics of the 1950s-'60s. And back then, the league had fewer than 10 teams. Stephen Curry and the Warriors, on the other hand, have battled through the 15-team gauntlet of the Western Conference.

Think of some of the other great teams that weren't able to accomplish this feat, regardless of conference: Larry Bird's Celtics; the Showtime Lakers; Michael Jordan's Bulls; Tim Duncan's Spurs; the Shaquille O'Neal- and Kobe Bryant-led Lakers; and LeBron James' Heat and Cavaliers.

The NBA has seen some incredible collections of talent. None of them have done this. Being among the last two teams standing for five straight years in a 30-team league is remarkable.

So now, during Golden State's fifth consecutive Finals series, let's rank each of the past four by the level of excitement and drama they provided.