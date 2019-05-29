Duke Star Tre Jones Underwent Surgery for Hip and Hernia Injuries This Offseason

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils star Tre Jones underwent hip and hernia surgeries this offseason, according to head coach Mike Krzyzewski (h/t the Devils Den's Adam Rowe).

Jones made 36 appearances for Duke as a freshman, missing a pair of contests in January with a shoulder injury.

He averaged 9.4 points on 41.4 percent shooting while adding 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Playing a supporting role behind stars Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, he helped the Blue Devils go 32-6 while making a trip to the Elite Eight.

While Williamson, Barrett and Cam Reddish have all declared for the 2019 NBA draft at Barclays Center on June 20, Jones announced last month that he would return for his sophomore season. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he was a 5-star recruit and the No. 3 point guard in the class of 2018.

Jones discussed his decision to return Wednesday and let it be known he had unfinished business:

Having Jones return gives Coach K an experienced star to work with as a new highly touted recruiting class arrives. Per 247Sports, the Blue Devils have the fourth-ranked class for 2019, with 5-stars Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt headlining the haul.