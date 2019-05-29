Gerald McCoy Rumors: Browns, Ravens Leaders for Star DT; Could Visit 3rd Team

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Gerald McCoy's visit with the Baltimore Ravens during his free-agent tour came to an end Wednesday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McCoy's agent and the Ravens will discuss contract terms to determine if they can work out a deal.

Rapoport noted the Ravens and Cleveland Browns are the current leaders for McCoy, but he could visit a third team if a contract doesn't come to fruition with the other clubs.

