Gerald McCoy Rumors: Browns, Ravens Leaders for Star DT; Could Visit 3rd Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-21 at Raymond James Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Gerald McCoy's visit with the Baltimore Ravens during his free-agent tour came to an end Wednesday. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McCoy's agent and the Ravens will discuss contract terms to determine if they can work out a deal.

Rapoport noted the Ravens and Cleveland Browns are the current leaders for McCoy, but he could visit a third team if a contract doesn't come to fruition with the other clubs. 

   

