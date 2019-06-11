5-Star Freshman Bru McCoy Transfers to USC After Flipping Commitment to Texas

Credit: Jeff Howe, 247Sports

Bru McCoy's college career is right back where it started. The 5-star wide receiver is transferring from Texas to USC, the school announced Tuesday.

McCoy was the No. 1 athlete and No. 9 player overall in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

A native of Santa Ana, California, McCoy originally committed to USC at the All-American Bowl in January.

At the time, Kliff Kingsbury was the Trojans' offensive coordinator. Days after McCoy's commitment, Kingsbury left to coach the Arizona Cardinals.

Later in January, McCoy entered the transfer portal and subsequently enrolled at Texas shortly thereafter.

However, Chip Brown of Horns247.com spoke to a source in May who said McCoy was having second thoughts about his decision and feeling homesick.

"Everyone wants to know why this is happening," the source said. "Bru is a really good kid. He just misses home way more than he thought."

According to Orangebloods.com's Anwar Richardson, a contingent of Longhorns representatives that included head coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger planned to meet with McCoy and his family in California to discuss the issue.

The fact Herman and Ehlinger would make the trip to essentially sell McCoy on the program all over again speaks to how highly he was valued by the team.

That didn't stop McCoy from announcing May 31 his intention to leave Texas and re-enter the transfer portal.

As a senior at Mater Dei High School in 2018, McCoy had 78 receptions for 1,428 yards and 18 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. Bleacher Report's Mike Piellucci wrote he had drawn comparisons to DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Johnson and Keyshawn Johnson, while McCoy saw Julio Jones as his personal inspiration.

Unless the NCAA grants him an eligibility waiver, McCoy will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy the transfer requirements. That wait will be worth it for USC.

The Trojans had an underwhelming 2019 recruiting cycle. They were the No. 20 team overall and No. 3 in the Pac-12 in 247Sports' composite rankings. This was after USC went 5-7, missing a bowl game for the first time since 2000.

Head coach Clay Helton already added a pair of 4-star receivers, Kyle Ford and Drake London, for 2019, so signing another player at the position wasn't a necessity. But McCoy is so good that USC couldn't possibly have turned down the chance to bring him back into the fold.