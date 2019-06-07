Kofi Kingston Beats Dolph Ziggler, Retains WWE Championship at Super ShowDown

Credit: WWE.com

Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday to retain the WWE Championship.

After Ziggler Superkicked Xavier Woods outside the ring, Woods got retribution by kicking Ziggler, which allowed Kingston to hit Dolph with Trouble in Paradise for the win:

The rivalry between the pair developed from seemingly out of nowhere a few weeks ago on SmackDown. With Kingston distracted by Paul Heyman, The Showoff brutally attacked him with a steel chair.

Ziggler had not been seen on WWE programming since the Royal Rumble in January, and there was no indication he was set to return.

After attacking The New Day man, he explained his actions in a passionate promo. Ziggler noted that while watching Kingston ascend to the top of the company—culminating in his WWE title win over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in April—he felt he should have been the one to receive that opportunity.

Ziggler jumped Kingston once again on Raw and also took out his New Day partner, Xavier Woods, with a steel chair. The Showoff then reiterated that he would take the WWE belt from the champion at Super ShowDown.

While feuding with Ziggler leading up to Super ShowDown, Kingston also continued to wage war with Kevin Owens. He beat KO at Money in the Bank last month, but The Prizefighter still occupied much of his attention in the weeks prior to the Saudi Arabia show.

KO reportedly opted out of working Super ShowDown, which suggests Ziggler may have been a late replacement. That would explain the seemingly random nature of his return to television.

If that was the case, The Showoff was a solid choice since he and Kofi have a long history together and have shown on multiple occasions that they possess ideal in-ring chemistry.

Ziggler and Kingston seemed to be vying for the Intercontinental and United States Championships for years, and they usually delivered strong performances. Because of that, it was enjoyable to see them doing battle for an even bigger prize.

Kingston retained, but Ziggler challenged Kofi to a steel cage match after the bout, which could lead to another clash between them at the upcoming Stomping Grounds pay-per-view June 23.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).