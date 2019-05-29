Glenville State F Phil Bledsoe's Eligibility Uncertain After Exit from NBA Draft

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Forward Phil Bledsoe, who plays at Division II Glenville State in West Virginia, may not be eligible to continue playing college basketball despite pulling out of the 2019 NBA draft pool prior to Wednesday's deadline.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the rule that allows players to hire an agent and get feedback on their potential draft status before returning to college only applies to D-I players.

Bledsoe was not aware of the language in the rule and did not find out that his college eligibility could be impacted until Tuesday.

