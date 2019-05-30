Is WWE Trolling Fans by Touting Super ShowDown Will Be as Good as WrestleMania?

WWE

It takes quite a bit of courage for WWE to call anything at least as good as WrestleMania, to the point it would almost seem like the company is trolling its fans if it does so.

Yet here we are with the upcoming Super ShowDown card from King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Understandably, fans might require video evidence, which can be found here:

And why not? Yes, it's a troll job.

WWE isn't beyond trolling its own fans. Shane McMahon, after all, has been running around calling himself the best in the world since one of these ill-fated shows.

These non-traditional shows that have taken place anywhere from Saudi Arabia to Australia haven't fit with the product in a significant way. Few title changes have taken place, other than guys winning vacant belts, and the cards are always this odd mix of legendary figures and current Superstars.

So it's rather clear from the jump the Super Showdown on June 7 doesn't stand a chance at being a WrestleMania-caliber event. A deeper look only furthers the idea this is a funny jab.

Let's be honest: These cards are bizarro-WWE land anyway. The first Super Showdown in October was a mess, with mostly Raw-esque matches cluttering the card. Things like John Cena and Bobby Lashley against Elias and Kevin Owens, for example. The Triple H-Undertaker main event was a dud.

And the following event a month later, Crown Jewel, which was in Saudi Arabia, featured Brock Lesnar squashing Braun Strowman in just over three minutes and Triple H and Shawn Michaels beating Undertaker and Kane in a snoozefest that got one of them hurt and took nearly 30 minutes. Shane McMahon, by the way, won the WWE World Cup and started calling himself the best in the world.

Now look at one of the main attractions in Saudi Arabia this year: Goldberg vs. Undertaker. That was a dream match—20 years ago during the Monday Night War. That seems to be the general feel of these events, as WWE rips names as big as Shawn Michaels out of his supposed retirement for one-off matches the hosts of the events want to see.

Some of the other marquee events on the card just have a thrown-together feel. Dolph Ziggler is randomly back and challenging Kofi Kingston at the last minute because Kevin Owens and others don't want to make the trip. Nor does WWE want to waste the storyline on this show.

That would explain Seth Rollins defending his Universal title against Baron Corbin too. Corbin is one of WWE's best characters in terms of getting reactions from crowds, but there isn't any chance he's winning, and the four-way match to decide who even gets the chance felt like a throwaway because it consisted of Corbin, Strowman, The Miz and Lashley. Strowman and Lashley now have another random match on the card.

Also random is another '90s-esque match between Triple H and Randy Orton. Don't forget a Lars Sullivan appearance and the 50-man Battle Royal.

The card is an absolute mess. WWE saying it can match a WrestleMania, though, only applies if CEO Vince McMahon owns a time machine capable of pulling some of these guys out of the past for the event. It can match a WrestleMania in a video game, not reality.

If this is a troll by WWE, it's at least a good-natured one. There is a lot wrong with the business—just ask Jon Moxley. There are non-wrestling discussions about these events worth having too.

But fans can fall into a cycle of critically overanalyzing everything. These sideshows are just that, fun escapades that break up the monotony of the storylines and feature performances by stars of the past and present.

Super ShowDown's build is more of a troll than a serious advertising push, which is fine provided fans get the message and set expectations accordingly.