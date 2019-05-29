Sadio Mane Pleased by Real Madrid Rumours Despite Happiness at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has said it is "a pleasure" to be linked with Real Madrid, but he made it clear he is happy at Liverpool as they prepare for Saturday's UEFA Champions League final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Senegal international has been touted as potential target for Real manager Zinedine Zidane as he looks to add more firepower to his squad this summer, but Mane said he is not looking to depart Anfield, per Andy Hunter in the Guardian:

"This is always part of football, so we have to deal with it, but for me the most important thing is Liverpool, and I'm happy here. I'm preparing for one of the biggest games for the club and the fans and the players as well, so let's focus on this one first and win it. It's always a pleasure that this kind of team wants you, but don't forget Liverpool. We beat big teams."

                

