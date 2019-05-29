Report: Real Madrid to Unveil Chelsea's Eden Hazard on June 3

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly aim to officially unveil Eden Hazard as a Los Blancos player on June 3.

According to AS' Sergio Santos Chozas, Real are hoping to finalise his arrival from Chelsea shortly after they face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday and present him to the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez recently discussed his desire to sign Hazard this summer on Spanish radio station Onda Cero, per football journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Hazard, who joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian has enjoyed a fine campaign with the Blues, notching 19 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

He has contributed a great deal in the Premier League, especially during his time at the club, per football journalist Kristof Terreur:

Per Sky Sports' Adam Bate, since Hazard joined Chelsea, only Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have scored more goals in England's top flight, while David Silva and Christian Eriksen are the only players to have laid on more assists.

None have created more chances, completed more dribbles or drawn more fouls, either.

Real have lacked their usual potency in the final third since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus last summer. They scored just 63 goals in La Liga, 31 fewer than they did in 2017-18.

Hazard hasn't hit 20 in all competitions in a single campaign since his time at Lille, so Real would hope he can be a little more prolific at the Bernabeu, but he's a devastating weapon in the attacking phase.

If they can secure him early in the transfer window, they'll be able to better plan for the new season, and he'll have more time to settle ahead of the campaign.