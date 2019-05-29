NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: Blues vs. Bruins Game 2 Odds, TV Info, Predictions

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Did Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final whet your appetite for exciting playoff hockey? You're in luck.

There's no break of nearly a week between postseason games as there was after the conference finals, because Game 2 of the series between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues takes place Wednesday night.

The Bruins will look to take a 2-0 lead on their home ice, while the Blues hope to even the series before it moves to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4. This game could give a better indication of which way the series is going to go, because a 2-0 deficit can be tough to overcome.

In fact, only five teams have come back to win the Stanley Cup after losing the first two games of the final series. The last to do it was the Boston Bruins in 2011 as they came back to win their series against the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.

Those aren't the best odds, so the Blues would prefer to even things up on Wednesday.

Game 2 Information

Date: Wednesday, May 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Odds (via Caesars): St. Louis (+150; bet $100 to win $150); Boston (-165; bet $165 to win $100)

Predictions

The Blues haven't played a series shorter than six games this postseason. The Bruins may have swept the Eastern Conference finals, but their first two series went seven and six games, respectively.

That's going to be valuable experience, because this series is going to be close. St. Louis will win Game 2 on Wednesday night to even the Stanley Cup Final and display the adversity that will help lead to this becoming a back-and-forth series.

The Blues are confident they'll bounce back with a victory.

"We know what our best game looks like and we're confident we can win," St. Louis center Ryan O'Reilly said, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "We know the first one wasn't what we wanted, and we're going to respond and tie the series up. That's our plan and we're just going to keep taking it one at a time."

Although the Blues took a 2-0 lead in Game 1, they gave up four consecutive goals to lose. Unlike the Western Conference finals, when taking early leads benefited them, their first-period advantage didn't lead to a win.

But St. Louis is aware of the strengths of Boston and what it will need to do to counter it.

"Obviously, they're a good forecheck team," Blues coach Craig Berube said, per Gulitti. "They pressure, they've got good speed, they're a well-structured hockey team. But our puck support wasn't very good in the second and third period and puck play in general. Just too many turnovers."

For some teams, falling behind in the Stanley Cup Final could be tough to overcome. But the Blues are a resilient squad, and they'll stay calm while getting back into this series with a Game 2 victory.

Expect St. Louis to get goals from several different players, while goalie Jordan Binnington will have a standout performance behind an improved showing from the defense.