EPL Title 'An Insanely Ambitious Goal,' Says Liverpool Assistant Peter Krawietz

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Winning the Premier League is "an insanely ambitious goal" for Liverpool, according to assistant manager Peter Krawietz.

The Reds managed a remarkable 97 points in 2018-19, 22 more than the previous campaign, but they still finished second to defending champions Manchester City:

It means Liverpool's wait for a first league title since 1990 will continue into next term.

Given the strength of Jurgen Klopp's squad, the Merseyside giants should be confident of competing again for the title in 2019-20.

But Klopp's right-hand man, Krawietz, believes it is a still a lofty target given the competition, per Goal's Jochen Tittmar and SPOX:

"Much more important [to Liverpool and the coaching staff] is always the entire work. We do not just focus on the championship, we want to initiate long-term development and improvement.

"Against this background, the championship is undoubtedly a goal and our maximum desire. We know, however, that Liverpool will probably not be the financially strongest force in England in the next few seasons.

"Therefore, this remains an insanely ambitious goal. We will keep trying. However, the fact that squad quality and depth are a major factor in this cannot be ignored."

Liverpool spent more money than any other Premier League side last summer, splashing out £177 million on goalkeeper Alisson, midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho, and winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

They also spent £75 million on Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

That huge outlay—partially funded by the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142 million—has paid dividends as Liverpool now have one of the best squads the Premier League has ever seen.

It also may return some major silverware, as Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday:

However, after the clash against Spurs in Madrid, Liverpool have to turn their attention to what business they will do this summer, and how much they will spend.

They cannot afford to rest on their laurels, as it is all but guaranteed that City, who have spent more than £500 million on players since appointing manager Pep Guardiola in 2016, will bolster their squad again.

And that is where Liverpool could struggle.

Despite being one of the richest clubs in England, they do not have the financial clout of City, or even Manchester United, which could prevent them building the kind of squad capable of finally breaking their title drought.

The 2018-19 campaign was remarkable, but the chances of Liverpool bettering their return next season in order to overhaul City seem slim.