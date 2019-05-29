UFC Fighters Who Need to Stop Talking Trash

0 of 7

Trash talk has long been a part of combat sports, and the rise of Conor McGregor has given some MMA fighters the thought that they can replicate his success.

They can't.

They don't have... it.

"It" is indescribable. It seems like one should be able to follow a similar blueprint, but even those with charisma fail in replicating that kind of success. It's because it takes someone special in and out of the cage to sell it. There has to be an authentic method to the madness. Most don't have it.

Yet they continue to try.

This is a petition to get them to stop. To stop trying to sell fans a false bill of goods and focus on selling us all on their talent. Talent always finds a way to rise to the top, and fans will ultimately see through phony words and antics.

Who are some members of the UFC's roster who need to stop trying to trash talk?

We take a look at seven fighters who should take a step back from the hot mics to reexamine just how they decide to build up their fights. Here are the fighters who just need to stop talking.