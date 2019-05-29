Dani Carvajal Calls for Clarity Amid Sergio Ramos Rumours; 'No Fear' About Exit

GIRONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrate goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Girona v Real Madrid at the Estadi Municipal Montilivi on January 31, 2019 in Girona Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has called on club captain Sergio Ramos and president Florentino Perez to clarify the former's future amid links with the Chinese Super League. 

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, Carvajal spoke after Perez revealed Ramos had informed him of an offer from China, while it has also been reported that Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in him.

"What is normal is that Ramos receives offers, and it's logical that many clubs want to have his services," he said. "But the president and he have to clear it up. I would be delighted to have him [at Real Madrid] next year again." 

Asked if he was afraid of the possibility of Ramos moving on this summer, he added: "No fear. Each one [Ramos, his agent and Perez] must clarify [about the China move]. Ramos is our captain. That word already defines him." 

Perez spoke on Spanish radio station Onda Cero:

He also said (h/t Football Espana, via Marca): "Sergio is held in high esteem here. We will not allow him to leave, we refer interested clubs to his clause—there is nothing else to say."

Ramos' situation seems fairly clear from Perez's standpoint, but a statement from the centre-back's camp would add further clarity amid the speculation over his future.

Football broadcaster Matt Smith feels Ramos could still be a worthwhile addition, despite his advancing years:

The defender is a leader on the pitch and an experienced winner with Real Madrid and Spain, with whom he counts four La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA European Championships and a FIFA World Cup among his many honours.

He's netted over 100 goals for club and country, too, and he has a penchant for scoring at key moments, including in two of his four Champions League finals.

On the other hand, he's past his prime and his disciplinary issues are infamous. In February, he picked up his 25th red card for Los Blancos, and he holds the record for the most in La Liga with 20.

Given he reportedly earns €12.5 million (£11 million) annually after tax, he could be an expensive gamble if he were to demand a similar wage elsewhere.

