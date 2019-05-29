West Ham United's Declan Rice 'Not Thinking About' Manchester United Rumours

Visionhaus/Getty Images

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has said he is "not thinking about" speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United as he is happy in east London.

The Red Devils look set for a summer overhaul of their squad, and Bleacher Report's Dean Jones recently suggested Rice, 20, is a potential target to bolster United's midfield.

He looks an ideal candidate given United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to recruit young players with potential:

Rice enjoyed a stellar season in 2018-19 as he started 34 Premier League games for the Hammers in the middle of the park.

However, he has not necessarily given United a boost in their hopes of signing him after talking of his commitment to West Ham and their fans, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC:

"I know there is speculation. During the season last year I signed a five-year contract with West Ham. My focus is fully on playing for West Ham. I've got a great connection with the fans—I love them, they love me. That's the way it is at the moment. I'm not thinking about anything else."

Rice has been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the UEFA Nations League, with the Three Lions' semi-final against the Netherlands scheduled for June 6.

When asked about Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who is set to move to Barcelona from Ajax this summer, Rice said, per Dawson:

"He's a top, top player, and it will be great to come up against him in the Nations League. When you start out in football, you always want to play at the top—play in the UEFA Champions League. If you were in football and you didn't want to do that there would be no point playing."

He clearly has ambition to eventually play at a higher level.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they cannot offer Rice Champions League football after finishing sixth in the Premier League last term.

That could be a problem all summer for Solskjaer and United, as the best players all want to be in Europe's elite competition.

The offer of only UEFA Europa League football may not be enough for some of United's targets, which is why their primary aim next term must be to return to the Premier League's top four.