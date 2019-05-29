Alexandre Lacazette: No Jealousy in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Strike Partnership

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette has said there's no jealousy between him and strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the UEFA Europa League final.

The pair could lead the line against Chelsea in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday, and Lacazette has talked up their potent partnership.

He told the Mirror's John Cross:

"Me, I am not jealous of anyone. I just want to win trophies, Auba as well. Of course it is always better to play together, but when one plays and the other stays on the bench you just have to help the team when you can.

"Yeah [it does feel telepathic], but sometimes it is wrong! Sometimes he goes left and I put the ball right. But normally we work a lot to be on the same wavelength. We want to be as perfect as possible.

"Of course, the coach knows we want to play together, but of course he has to make a choice and we have to respect them. Playing with Auba is always a pleasure for me."

The duo have scored 50 goals in all competitions this season overall, 31 for Aubameyang and 19 for Lacazette. The former has also provided eight assists, and the latter 13.

It took some experimenting, but manager Unai Emery has found a system that accommodates both players:

In the Europa League, they've netted 10 times between them in the knockout phase:

On their partnership, Lacazette said they "work a lot in training to be quicker and have a good relationship."

He added:

"But we don't feel it is just because of us, we feel it because we are a good team. We have Mesut [Ozil] and more good players, and it's easier for the team. Even when I don't play, like against Burnley, the team was good and we played well, so I don't think its just because of Auba and me. We have a good group, and we just want to keep going and play well."

The Gunners will be relying heavily on the pair in Baku, though.

Aaron Ramsey will miss the match through injury, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has not travelled because of safety concerns and Ozil has not had a particularly inspiring season. Assists are typically the German's bread and butter, but he has laid on just three in all competitions.

The two strikers are the only other reliable match-winners in the squad, and they also give Arsenal a cutting edge that Chelsea sometimes lack. The Blues scored 10 goals fewer than Arsenal in the Premier League, and Gonzalo Higuain has found the net just five times in his 18 games.

If Arsenal beat Chelsea, it's likely at least one of their key partnership will have played a major role.