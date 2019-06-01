WWE NXT TakeOver XXV Results: Star Ratings for Gargano vs. Cole, Each Match

3 of 6

NXT is typically the best source in WWE for great technical skills and mat wrestling, but the ladder match for the vacant tag titles was glorious in an entirely different way.

This was an absolutely savage spot fest that gave everyone involved multiple chances to shine in the spotlight.

Each team had their moments of being showcased in order to make it believable that any of them could win at any moment and that was played into perfectly with teases of The Forgotten Sons coming out on top.

That was the one team the audience wasn't behind, so for this to end with the sudden surprise of Montez Ford springboarding onto the ladder to knock them off and win resulted in one of the biggest pops in a long while.

But all along the way, there were amazing moments of athleticism that proved these Superstars have a high pain threshold.

Wesley Blake's suicide dive head-first into the ladder was one of the first of many spots with a sickening crack of the ladder met with everyone twitching on the ground and it only got worse from there—but in the most entertaining way possible.

Jaxson Ryker looked like an absolute beast, taking out all the competition until all three opposing teams ganged up on him. The Undisputed ERA showed their synergy as Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish executed maneuvers like a combination codebreaker German suplex onto the ladder.

This was quite the spectacle of pure fun and something that you definitely have to check out if you missed it.

Rating: ****¼