Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela Announced for AEW's Fyter Fest Match Card

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

Dean Ambrose celebrates victory over the Wiz during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on may 09, 2017 in Lille, north France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Jon Moxley's first AEW match has been set.  

AEW announced Moxley will take on Joey Janela at the Fyter Fest card June 29 in Daytona Beach:

Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, made his AEW debut at the end of Saturday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega following their main-event match, seemingly setting up a program with Omega in the process.

However, Omega is already slated to compete with The Elite against Pac and The Lucha Bros at Fyter Fest. It's possible the Omega-Moxley feud will continue at Fyter Fest, with one perhaps getting involved in the other's match.

As it stands, Moxley-Janela is a dream match that could wind up near or at the top of the event's card.

Moxley is probably the hottest name in wrestling since leaving WWE and returning to his independent persona. Janela has been one of the top names on the independent circuit for years and has the type of outlandish persona that should mesh well with Moxley.

With weekly programming still months away, AEW has time to build feuds organically and work on its product. These pay-per-view shows seem to be a great way to give fans marquee matches while slowly moving forward storylines and working out the kinks in production ahead of the debut on TNT this fall.

