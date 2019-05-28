WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from May 28

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens kicked off Tuesday's broadcast saying he was going to hold an edition of The KO Show but the fans in Oklahoma were not worthy. He then suggested that, after Dolph Ziggler defeats Kofi Kingston at Super Showdown, he can give Owens a shot at the WWE Championship.

This brought out Kingston for a pay-per-view-quality match.

A fired up, focused Owens attacked Kingston and beat him down from the opening bell. He wiped him out with a senton on the arena floor and stood tall, basking in the jeers of the Oklahoman audience.

Everything Kingston did to try and fight back into the match, Owens cut off.

Late, Owens tried for a Popup Powerbomb but Kingston escaped, delivered Trouble In Paradise and scored the win.

Result

Kingston defeated Owens

Grade

B

Analysis

Owens would still have an argument to be made for a WWE Championship opportunity if he had not been beaten in the center of the ring by Kingston here.

He controlled the match, was the superior wrestler, but fell to Trouble in Paradise. And it is that finish that hurts his credibility as a wrestler. Had he let his emotions get the best of him, causing a DQ or a countout, he would have more of a legitimate gripe with Ziggler getting the title shot.

As it is, he lost another match to Kingston, clean in the center of the ring, and it is very difficult to imagine a scenario in which he can viably argue he deserves a shot.

Where that leaves him now is a question we should not be asking at this point. He was hot coming off a return and has had that momentum diminished by too many other Superstars returning or jumping in front of him.