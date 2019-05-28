Rams News: Sean McVay Reveals Todd Gurley II Hasn't Participated in Team Drills

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Todd Gurley II #30 of the Los Angeles Rams gestures while he is on the bench in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay revealed running back Todd Gurley II has not participated in any offseason drills with the team but expressed optimism about his status.

"We've got him on a great plan," McVay told reporters Tuesday.

Jay Glazer of The Athletic reported last week the Rams are concerned about Gurley's long-term health. The three-time Pro Bowler has arthritis in his knee, which seemed to greatly affected his performance toward the end of last season, particularly in the Rams' Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

    

