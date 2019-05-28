Rams News: Sean McVay Reveals Todd Gurley II Hasn't Participated in Team Drills

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay revealed running back Todd Gurley II has not participated in any offseason drills with the team but expressed optimism about his status.

"We've got him on a great plan," McVay told reporters Tuesday.

Jay Glazer of The Athletic reported last week the Rams are concerned about Gurley's long-term health. The three-time Pro Bowler has arthritis in his knee, which seemed to greatly affected his performance toward the end of last season, particularly in the Rams' Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

