Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Calls Juventus Rumors 'Bulls--t' Ahead of UCL Final

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes part in a press conference at the Melwood Training ground in Liverpool, northwest England on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Devlin / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images)
ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dubbed rumours linking him with the managerial vacancy at Juventus "bulls--t" as his side prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri recently stepped down from the Juventus hot seat, but Klopp told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman) speculation that he would leave Anfield for Turin has been fabricated:

"Of course it's a league that I like, Italy is a beautiful country, but these rumours about me going to Juventus are bulls--t. There's nothing true about it, I'm not going to leave Liverpool. I know Serie A very well, I follow it and I like it but I am going to stay at Liverpool." 

Klopp, 51, recently told reporters this Liverpool team was the best side with whom he had ever reached a major competition final.

       

