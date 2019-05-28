Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Calls Juventus Rumors 'Bulls--t' Ahead of UCL Final

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dubbed rumours linking him with the managerial vacancy at Juventus "bulls--t" as his side prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri recently stepped down from the Juventus hot seat, but Klopp told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman) speculation that he would leave Anfield for Turin has been fabricated:

"Of course it's a league that I like, Italy is a beautiful country, but these rumours about me going to Juventus are bulls--t. There's nothing true about it, I'm not going to leave Liverpool. I know Serie A very well, I follow it and I like it but I am going to stay at Liverpool."

Klopp, 51, recently told reporters this Liverpool team was the best side with whom he had ever reached a major competition final.

