Saints News: RB Javorius Allen Signs Contract After 4 Years with Ravens

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints signed free-agent running back Javorius Allen on Tuesday, the team announced.

Allen appeared in 14 games as a backup for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, running for 110 yards and three touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 196 yards and two scores.

The emergence of Gus Edwards and the Ravens' usage of Lamar Jackson as a running threat combined to push Allen down in the pecking order. He was much better in 2017, when he served as the No. 2 option behind Alex Collins. He ran for 591 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

The Saints lost Mark Ingram II this offseason when he signed a three-year, $15.0 million deal with the Ravens. New Orleans responded by giving a four-year, $14.4 million contract to Latavius Murray, who joined Alvin Kamara in the backfield.

The Times-Picayune's Josh Katzenstein reported Thursday the team had worked out Allen, Fozzy Whittaker and Rob Kelley as it looked to bolster its options at running back.

Assuming he makes the team, Allen is unlikely to have a large role in the Saints offense barring an injury to Kamara or Murray. Should Kamara or Murray miss time, though, Allen would be a proven option New Orleans could elevate on the depth chart.