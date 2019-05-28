Yankees News: James Paxton to Return from Knee Injury vs. Padres on Wednesday

Ben Margot/Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton's stint on the injured list will come to an end Wednesday.

Per The Athletic's Lindsey Adler, Paxton announced he will return to the rotation against the San Diego Padres.

Paxton has been on the injured list since May 4 with inflammation in his left knee.

General manager Brian Cashman told Jim Bowden on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio they were expecting Paxton would miss a maximum of three weeks. He wound up needing a couple of extra days, but the timetable was essentially accurate.

In his first season with the Yankees, Paxton has helped fill the void left with Luis Severino on the injured list. The 30-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. His 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings are the most among New York starting pitchers.

The Yankees have been fine without Paxton, winning 17 of 22 games during his stint on the IL. They lead the American League East by two games with a 35-18 record.