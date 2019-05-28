Sam Hauser Transferring to UVA, Brother Joey to MSU After Leaving Marquette

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Joey Hauser #22 and #Sam Hauser #10 of the Marquette Golden Eagles on the floor during a college basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena on January 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Hauser brothers have officially split up.

Sam Hauser announced his intention to transfer to Virginia and his brother Joey confirmed his transfer commitment to Michigan State on Tuesday.

"I'd like to thank Coach Bennett and his staff for this unbelievable opportunity," Sam Hauser tweeted. "Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Virginia! Again, thank you to Marquette University for helping me represent them in a positive way the past 3 years. I can't wait to finish my college career in Charlottesville!"

"Proud to announce that I have committed to Michigan State University!" Joey Hauser tweeted. "Thank you to Coach Izzo and his staff for this opportunity. Once again, thank you Marquette University for allowing me to represent them this past season. I can't wait to take this next step in my college career!"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

