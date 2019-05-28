Sam Hauser Transferring to UVA, Brother Joey to MSU After Leaving Marquette

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Hauser brothers have officially split up.

Sam Hauser announced his intention to transfer to Virginia and his brother Joey confirmed his transfer commitment to Michigan State on Tuesday.

"I'd like to thank Coach Bennett and his staff for this unbelievable opportunity," Sam Hauser tweeted. "Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Virginia! Again, thank you to Marquette University for helping me represent them in a positive way the past 3 years. I can't wait to finish my college career in Charlottesville!"

"Proud to announce that I have committed to Michigan State University!" Joey Hauser tweeted. "Thank you to Coach Izzo and his staff for this opportunity. Once again, thank you Marquette University for allowing me to represent them this past season. I can't wait to take this next step in my college career!"

