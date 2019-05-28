Jim Ross Says He Didn't Know Jon Moxley Was Appearing at AEW Double or Nothing

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Even Jim Ross didn't expect Jon Moxley to walk through the crowd at Double or Nothing and wreak havoc to close out the show.

"I didn't know it was going to happen," Ross said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "I knew we were negotiating with Moxley. I asked what was happening with him about 10 days ago, and I was told it was going well, but when it came time for the show, his name wasn't anywhere on my format sheet. It left my mind because I had more I knew I had to prepare for."

In his first appearance since leaving WWE, Moxley (former Dean Ambrose) entered the ring after Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event. He attacked both men and stood tall to close out the show.

On May 1, Moxley had teased his return to the ring but didn't specify when and for whom he'd compete next.

Fans likely had the same mindset as Ross as Double or Nothing unfolded. Moxley's debut wasn't exactly a complete surprise, but those watching the show had probably gotten lost in the action to the extent that the thought had fallen out of their minds.

Now, fans are already looking ahead to what is presumably a matchup between Moxley and Omega down the road, potentially at All Out on Aug. 31.