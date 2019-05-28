Kofi Kingston Talks Saudi Arabia Shows, Terry Funk on AEW, More in WWE Roundup

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Kingston Says He Enjoys Wrestling in Saudi Arabia

WWE holding shows in Saudi Arabia has become a hot-button issue, but count WWE champion Kofi Kingston among those who enjoy it.

In an interview with Dan Owen of Sport360.com, Kingston discussed why he likes performing for the Saudi Arabian fans:

"The crowd and the energy is incredible. I love going to Saudi Arabia because the energy is just awesome. It's almost like a second WrestleMania over there with the pyro and all the events that go on, it's an incredible experience and has a special place in my heart. I was part of the promotional tour before the event and was able to go there and meet the people, embrace the culture and it was one of the greatest experiences of my WWE career."

Kingston was part of both WWE shows held in Saudi Arabia last year, as he was one of 50 entrants in the Greatest Royal Rumble and then teamed with New Day partner Big E to face Sheamus and Cesaro at Crown Jewel.

Leading up to Crown Jewel, there was some backlash regarding WWE continuing to put on events in Saudi Arabia since it came shortly after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

WWE still went ahead with the show, and the company is continuing to honor its deal with Saudi Arabia this year.

WWE Super ShowDown is set to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and it will feature several major matches, including The Undertaker vs. Goldberg and Triple H vs. Randy Orton.

Kofi will also be part of a big bout, as he will defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler, who recently returned to WWE programming.

Funk Praises AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk believes All Elite Wrestling has what it takes to be a highly successful promotion.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, praised AEW for several reasons, including the presence of lead announcer Jim Ross:

"They're going to do something special. They got the TV deal, plus they have Jim Ross. Jim Ross has such compassion for the fans. That's because this is natural for him, it's a love, just like the love Gordon Solie had for the business. Jim is following what he loves and doing a god-damned good job. He's the greatest announcer ever. Jim could make chicken soup from chicken s---. And these wrestlers are great. He adds quality, believability, and gives them everything they need. There is nobody else like him. He's what they need."

Funk also suggested that WWE needs to make some changes in order to quell the momentum AEW seems to be gaining in the wrestling landscape: "Vince [McMahon] and WWE, they're not fresh. Yes, Vince does big business. They have the best talent in the world, but they have no fresh ideas. They should be selling out every arena. Vince thinks he's fresh, he thinks he's the best. That's when you get knocked on your ass."

AEW's emergence comes at an opportune time in the wrestling business since a large portion of the fanbase is disenchanted with WWE's product. That has resulted in a ratings dip for both Raw and SmackDown Live in recent months.

AEW made a strong first impression Saturday with its Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which was headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega and saw Jon Moxley make his debut one month after leaving WWE.

Although a long road is ahead of AEW or any other company that may want to knock WWE from its perch, AEW at least seems to have the pieces in place to be a viable WWE alternative for those who are looking for something different.

Joey Ryan Reportedly Rejected AEW Contract Offer

Independent wrestling star Joey Ryan has reportedly turned down a contract offer from All Elite Wrestling, according to Steve Bryant of SoCal Uncensored.

Bryant noted that Ryan is set to make an announcement regarding his wrestling future at Bar Wrestling's Pickle Jar Hero on Thursday. Bar Wrestling advertised the announcement as well:

Last month, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), reported that WWE made Ryan a contract offer.

The offer reportedly was for Ryan to wrestle in NXT for "a few years" before transitioning into a coaching role at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

If Ryan did indeed turn down the AEW offer, it could be a sign that he either already has or plans to sign with WWE in the near future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).