Mike Mayock After Raiders Sign Richie Incognito: 'You Can't Have All Boy Scouts'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock played down Richie Incognito's history after the team signed the four-time Pro Bowler on Tuesday.

"You can't have all boy scouts," Mayock said, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair.

According to Bair, Mayock also talked to Incognito about "helping [him] with a support system here" and "will do so again."

The Miami Dolphins suspended Incognito midway through the 2013 season for his role in creating a "pattern of harassment" toward teammate Jonathan Martin and other Dolphins players. Incognito allegedly intimidated and bullied teammates, including allegedly sending racist messages to Martin and forcing him to pay $15,000 to help pay for a trip to Las Vegas.

Incognito went unsigned through the entire 2014 season before joining the Buffalo Bills, where he spent three seasons before the team released him last May.

Shortly after the Bills released him, Incognito was taken into custody and placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold after allegedly throwing a dumbbell at a gym patron.

He was arrested again last August after allegedly making threats toward an employee of a funeral home. The 35-year-old had arrived for his father's funeral against the wishes of his family and refused to sign paperwork approving the cremation of his father's body.

Incognito pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in April in connection to the case.

Bair speculated Incognito could open the 2019 season as Oakland's starting left guard. Balancing his personality with Vontaze Burfict and Antonio Brown could be a challenge for head coach Jon Gruden.