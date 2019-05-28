Lakers 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: DeAndre Hunter, Darius Garland LA Targets at No. 4

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly like Virginia wing DeAndre Hunter and Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland and could target them with the No. 4 pick, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders.

Both would make sense for the Lakers. Hunter would give the team a solid defensive prospect who can guard four positions and has the potential to be an excellent two-way player in his career. He's the sort of wing who would work well paired with a player like James, especially if his perimeter shot continues to improve.

But Garland would also make a ton of sense. While he's more of a combo guard than a point guard, he could combine with Lonzo Ball nicely, who is superb as a playmaker in transition but is better served playing off the ball in the halfcourt since he struggles to create his own shot. Garland doesn't have any such struggles and would be better suited to sharing on-ball duties with James in the halfcourt.

Garland is also a solid perimeter shooter, another reason he could pair nicely with James.

Of course, it's also possible the Lakers will use the No. 4 pick in a trade, as the team surely will be calling up the New Orleans Pelicans again about Anthony Davis. And there will be other talented players on the board, from Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culver to Duke's Cam Reddish, who was overlooked in his lone college season playing alongside Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.

In many ways, the draft could begin with the Lakers pick, since Williamson will almost certainly be selected No. 1 overall and Ja Morant and Barrett are expected to be the next two players off the board. The real uncertainty, then, begins with the Lakers, and they'll have some interesting options to consider.