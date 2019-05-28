WWE Rumors: Sami Zayn's AEW Mention Was 'Scripted'; 'Was so F--king Stupid'

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn name-dropped All Elite Wrestling on Monday's episode of Raw, and it was reportedly part of the script.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), a backstage source said the decision to write an AEW reference into the show was "so f--king stupid."

During a segment called the "Electric Chair," Zayn sat in the ring while WWE interviewers fielded questions from fans in the crowd. Meltzer noted that while those who asked the questions were real fans, the content of their questions was vetted.

After answering several questions, Zayn welcomed the fans to ask him about anything, including AEW. That line was not included in the video of the segment that WWE posted on YouTube.

AEW made its pay-per-view debut Saturday night with Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Chris Jericho's victory over Kenny Omega headlined the card, and it saw Jon Moxley (former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose) make his company debut.

Also, AEW seemed to take a shot at WWE during Cody Rhodes' entrance. Rhodes destroyed a skull-emblazoned throne with a sledgehammer, all of which was symbolic of WWE Superstar and executive Triple H.

WWE didn't go as far as to proverbially fire a shot across the bow, but the fact that it mentioned AEW means that it is at least aware of the buzz the fledgling company is generating.

