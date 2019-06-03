Belmont Stakes 2019: Post Time, TV Schedule, Post Positions Info

Al Bello/Getty Images

It has been a strange few weeks in the biggest events American racing has to offer.

At the Kentucky Derby at the beginning of May, Country House was awarded victory after Maximum Security became the first winner in the race's 145-year history to be disqualified.

Then Country House fell ill and became the first Derby winner in over two decades not to compete in the Preakness Stakes, meaning the 2019 Triple Crown challenge was over before it even started.

War of Will, who had been impeded by Maximum Security in the Derby, went on to win at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, all while Bodexpress ran the entire race after unseating jockey John Velazquez at the start.

Now it's time for the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes, the biggest test of stamina of all the Triple Crown races.



Date: Saturday, June 8

Start Time: Approximately 6:35 p.m. ET/11:35 p.m. BST

Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

Network: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Post Position Draw: Tuesday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m ET on BelmontStakes.com

At 12 furlongs, the Belmont Stakes is significantly longer than the Preakness (9.5 furlongs) and the Kentucky Derby (10 furlongs).

That is part of the reason the Triple Crown is so difficult to win, as a horse that has prevailed at Churchill Downs and Pimlico then has to better fresher horses over a longer distance.

There is no Triple Crown on the line in 2019, but there could well be a Preakness-Belmont double winner.

War of Will finished superbly down the stretch to triumph at Pimlico after sitting comfortably behind the leaders for much of the race:

The Mark Casse runner also looked in good shape for much of the Derby until becoming embroiled in the controversy that saw Maximum Security disqualified.

The step up to 1 ½ miles will prove a challenge for War of Will, but he has shown in recent weeks that he has the ability to be a victor at Belmont Park.

The same can be said for Tacitus. Trained by Bill Mott, he finished third at Churchill Downs after three consecutive wins, which included the Tampa Bay Derby.

He showed a strong finish at the Kentucky Derby to place in third and should be well-prepared for the Belmont Stakes after missing the Preakness.

Interestingly, there will be no Bob Baffert horses in this year's Belmont.

He has trained two of the last four winners of the race. But, per Horse Racing Nation's Jonathan Lintner, Baffert has opted not to run Game Winner in this year's race as he "is not quite where I want him."