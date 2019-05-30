Every NFL Team's Smartest Move of the 2019 Offseason

16 of 32

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Just prior to the NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs indefinitely suspended superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill following the release of audio in which Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, asks Hill why their three-year-old son said Hill broke his arm. In the recording, Hill also told Espinal that she needs to be afraid of him. There’s an ongoing police investigation, and while Hill has yet to be charged by police or disciplined by the league, the Chiefs have been smart enough to realize Hill might never play football for them again.

It's not a coincidence they used a second-round pick on wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who may need some time to develop after catching just 60 passes the last two years at Georgia but closely resembles Hill on the field. The speedster runs a 4.33 40-yard dash, and he can be used in multiple ways. He also experienced plenty of success in the SEC as a runner and a return man (finishing with 689 rushing and return yards over his last two seasons).

"Every day he got a little better," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Hardman at the conclusion of the team's rookie minicamp, per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. "These are all new. These routes are new to him. He did a nice job in the red zone, which normally is the toughest place to work, but he did extremely well there. He had a good finish."

With the reigning MVP throwing passes his way in Reid's creative offense, Hardman could make a major impact early in his career. Not bad for a late-second-round pick.