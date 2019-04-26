David Montgomery NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

Eric Gay/Associated Press

POSITIVES:

—Built like a starting running back with thick thighs and big shoulders.

—Very good blend of power, vision, balance, hands and agility.

—Will cut back against the grain and can spot creative openings on the fly. He’s patient with well-developed vision.

—Runs with equal power and balance; won’t go down on first impact and can bounce off tacklers without losing his footing.

—Will hurt those looking to tackle him head-up.

—Fantastic, natural receiver out of the backfield with soft hands.

—Carried the load behind a bad Iowa State line and didn’t show issues with ball security.

NEGATIVES:

—Lacks home-run-hitter speed and won’t pull away from defenders.

—Took a lot of hits in college and could be susceptible to breaking down physically with his running style.

—Can look uninterested as a blocker, which doesn’t mesh well with his ability as a receiver.

—A lack of burst will lead to being caught from behind when trying to bounce to the corner.

—Could struggle to separate as a receiving option due to lack of speed.

OVERALL:

An immediate NFL starter in a zone scheme that will utilize his mix of power, balance, vision and agility. Montgomery can step right in and contribute as a receiver, too. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles could turn him into a Pro Bowl caliber back with their running back usage and his talents.

GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Kareem Hunt