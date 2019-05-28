WWE Raw Fallout: Company Fails to Deliver Emphatic Response to AEW and More

1 of 3

Saturday night, All Elite Wrestling presented Double or Nothing, an explosive first pay-per-view extravaganza that left the wrestling world buzzing with excitement over the first real competition to Vince McMahon's sports-entertainment empire in nearly two decades.

Many were eager to see what Vinnie Mac and Co. had in store for fans, how they would answer the excitement and fervor surrounding Double or Nothing.

As it turned out, they would not.

Monday's Raw felt like any other episode of Raw, with the exception of the first 30 minutes of the show, which were dedicated to the Kofi Kingston-Dolph Ziggler story ahead of their battle at Super Showdown.

The rest of the broadcast struck the same tone as every other recent show and the result was a nothing-happening broadcast that's one claim to fame was Sami Zayn mentioning AEW by name. There was no follow up, there was nothing to it. It was a once-and-done thing that meant nothing in the long run.

Instead, there was more 24/7 Championship nonsense, Baron Corbin was named No. 1 contender after winning a Fatal 4-Way match over Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, and women's tag team champions The IIconics lost another match because management was not quite sure if those new titles had been devalued enough yet.

On a night when the company needed an emphatic response and a reason for fans to be excited about their company, the defiant McMahon answered with the same old song and dance fans have been mostly unreceptive to for the last six months.