WWE Rumors: AJ Styles 'Banged Up' with Injury; Attacked by Baron Corbin on Raw

AJ Styles was removed from a Fatal 4-Way match to determine universal champion Seth Rollins' opponent at Super ShowDown on Monday's episode of Raw because of injury.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson on Tuesday, Styles is "banged up."

During a backstage interview Monday night, Styles said he heard a pop in his back during his loss to Rollins at Money in the Bank. Baron Corbin then attacked Styles and left him laying on the floor.

Corbin replaced Styles in the Fatal 4-Way match and went on to beat The Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley to earn a universal title match against Rollins on June 7 in Saudi Arabia.

If Styles did suffer an injury during his loss to Rollins, it didn't show in his performance in a classic match that stole the show at Money in the Bank.

The 41-year-old Styles has dealt with some minor injuries during his three-plus years in WWE, but he has yet to miss an extended period of time.

Most recently, Johnson reported Styles was nursing a hip injury following his WrestleMania 35 match against Randy Orton, but it wasn't long before he was back on television.

Given Styles' star power and the fact that he is one of the featured players on Raw, WWE will hope to not be without him for a significant amount of time.

