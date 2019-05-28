Liverpool's Roberto Firmino 'Will Be Fine' for UCL Final, Says Jurgen Klopp

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said striker Roberto Firmino "will be fine" to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

The Brazil international has not played since he appeared from the bench in Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

He was absent as the Reds pulled off a remarkable comeback in the second leg at Anfied:

Klopp is confident, though, he will be fit again to face Spurs, but Naby Keita will definitely not be available:

Liverpool are preparing for their second consecutive Champions League final and their fourth final under Klopp.

They lost 3-1 to Real Madrid last year in Kiev, 3-1 to Sevilla in the Europa League final in 2016 and on penalties to Manchester City in the 2016 League Cup final.

Liverpool are favourites to break that run on Saturday in Madrid:

And if Firmino is involved, their chances of winning a first trophy under Klopp will be improved further.

The German said it will be the biggest achievement of his career if he is to win the Champions League with Liverpool:

As well as last year's loss to Real, Klopp also suffered defeat in the final of the Champions League back in 2013, when his Borussia Dortmund side lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium.

Looking at form, there is only one winner of Saturday's final, as Liverpool finished the Premier League season with nine consecutive wins, while Spurs won just three of their last 12.

Equally, the Reds beat Tottenham home and away in the English top flight in 2018-19.

But in a one-off game with such a huge prize on the line, there can be no guarantees, and Liverpool will have to be at their best to beat Tottenham in Madrid.