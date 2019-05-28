Liverpool's Roberto Firmino 'Will Be Fine' for UCL Final, Says Jurgen Klopp

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 01: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Barcelona and Liverpool at the Nou Camp on May 01, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said striker Roberto Firmino "will be fine" to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. 

The Brazil international has not played since he appeared from the bench in Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

He was absent as the Reds pulled off a remarkable comeback in the second leg at Anfied:

Klopp is confident, though, he will be fit again to face Spurs, but Naby Keita will definitely not be available:

Liverpool are preparing for their second consecutive Champions League final and their fourth final under Klopp.

They lost 3-1 to Real Madrid last year in Kiev, 3-1 to Sevilla in the Europa League final in 2016 and on penalties to Manchester City in the 2016 League Cup final.

Liverpool are favourites to break that run on Saturday in Madrid:

And if Firmino is involved, their chances of winning a first trophy under Klopp will be improved further.

The German said it will be the biggest achievement of his career if he is to win the Champions League with Liverpool:

As well as last year's loss to Real, Klopp also suffered defeat in the final of the Champions League back in 2013, when his Borussia Dortmund side lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium.

Looking at form, there is only one winner of Saturday's final, as Liverpool finished the Premier League season with nine consecutive wins, while Spurs won just three of their last 12.

Equally, the Reds beat Tottenham home and away in the English top flight in 2018-19.

But in a one-off game with such a huge prize on the line, there can be no guarantees, and Liverpool will have to be at their best to beat Tottenham in Madrid. 

Related

    Chelsea vs. Arsenal: The Breakdown

    • Europa League final score prediction • Predicted lineups • 5 things to look for

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea vs. Arsenal: The Breakdown

    • Europa League final score prediction • Predicted lineups • 5 things to look for

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Harry Kane Denies Suggestions of 'Long-Term' Ankle Injury

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Harry Kane Denies Suggestions of 'Long-Term' Ankle Injury

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Klopp's Pre-UCL Final Presser

    'I've never been to a final with a better team'

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Klopp's Pre-UCL Final Presser

    'I've never been to a final with a better team'

    Theo Squires
    via liverpoolecho

    Klopp Takes Cheeky Shot at Pep 👀

    Liverpool coach had fun in UCL final presser

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Takes Cheeky Shot at Pep 👀

    Liverpool coach had fun in UCL final presser

    via mirror