N'Golo Kante Set for Late Fitness Test Ahead of UEL Final After Knee Injury

N'Golo Kante Set for Late Fitness Test Ahead of UEL Final After Knee InjuryMay 28, 2019
Chelsea are sweating on N'Golo Kante's fitness ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final after he suffered a knee injury in training on Saturday.
The Blues will assess his fitness shortly before the showpiece with Arsenal, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
#Kante's injury isn't as bad as first feared and he has travelled to #Baku with the rest of the #cfc squad. Still doesn't mean he will be fit to start on Wednesday though. Could be big decision for #Sarri to make. https://t.co/CSjN5QVqIH
Per Johnson, a scan allayed fears the midfielder had suffered ligament damage, but the club are unsure if he'll be able to feature.
With Ruben Loftus-Cheek also out, manager Maurizio Sarri will likely deploy a midfield trio of Jorginho, Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic if Kante is unavailable.
Kante had been recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against Watford on May 5, which saw him withdrawn from that match after just 10 minutes.
Mail Sport's Charlie Skillen is hoping Kante is able to feature:
Charlie Skillen @charlieskillen
Not a fan of this Kante injury talk... couldn’t be more vital that he plays on Wednesday. We miss him so much when he’s not playing.
ESPN FC's Liam Twomey considers the 28-year-old to be one of the Blues' top performers:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
It’s funny how many people think I genuinely believe there’s a ‘correct answer’ to a subjective question. (Kante is the correct answer though) #cfc
Aside from Eden Hazard, Kante is perhaps the team's most influential player.
His boundless energy, work ethic and ball-winning abilities are unrivalled in the Blues' squad.
If he's fit, Arsenal will have a much more difficult time playing through the middle of the park as a result of those qualities.
Should he fail to pass the fitness test, it will be a significant boost for the Gunners' chances, and Kovacic and Barkley will need to do their best to mitigate his absence.
