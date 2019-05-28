N'Golo Kante Set for Late Fitness Test Ahead of UEL Final After Knee Injury

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chelsea are sweating on N'Golo Kante's fitness ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final after he suffered a knee injury in training on Saturday.

The Blues will assess his fitness shortly before the showpiece with Arsenal, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:

Per Johnson, a scan allayed fears the midfielder had suffered ligament damage, but the club are unsure if he'll be able to feature.

With Ruben Loftus-Cheek also out, manager Maurizio Sarri will likely deploy a midfield trio of Jorginho, Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic if Kante is unavailable.

Kante had been recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against Watford on May 5, which saw him withdrawn from that match after just 10 minutes.

Mail Sport's Charlie Skillen is hoping Kante is able to feature:

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey considers the 28-year-old to be one of the Blues' top performers:

Aside from Eden Hazard, Kante is perhaps the team's most influential player.

His boundless energy, work ethic and ball-winning abilities are unrivalled in the Blues' squad.

If he's fit, Arsenal will have a much more difficult time playing through the middle of the park as a result of those qualities.

Should he fail to pass the fitness test, it will be a significant boost for the Gunners' chances, and Kovacic and Barkley will need to do their best to mitigate his absence.