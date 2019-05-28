Florentino Perez Says He Would 'Really Like' Eden Hazard to Join Real Madrid

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said he would "really like" Chelsea winger Eden Hazard to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Belgium international has been widely linked to Los Blancos for much of the 2018-19 season, and a summer move looks likely, although the two clubs are reportedly at an impasse over valuation:

Perez said he was reluctant to talk about Hazard ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday, but he made it clear Real want him to sign after years of interest, per Onda Cero's El Transistor (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal):

"How are we supposed to talk to a club who are playing in a final? We've been trying for a number of years to make Hazard a Real Madrid player, but we haven't achieved it yet. I'd really like Hazard to come to Real Madrid and really hope he does. He is one of the best footballers."

Hazard, 28, is about to enter the final year of his Chelsea contract, so the Blues are not in the strongest negotiating position given this could be the final summer they can get big money for their star player.

It is clear, though, how much Real want, and need, a player of Hazard's quality.

Los Blancos failed to adequately replace Cristiano Ronaldo when he left for Juventus last summer, and as a result they endured a poor 2018-19 and noticeably struggled for goals, netting just 63 in La Liga, their lowest return since 1999-2000.

Hazard, meanwhile, enjoyed his most prolific season yet for Chelsea in the Premier League in terms of his combined return of goals and assists:

He was the key reason the Blues ended up finishing third in the Premier League in Maurizio Sarri's debut campaign in charge.

According to Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur (h/t Sky Sports News), Real manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign Hazard as he wants to build his team around him:

The former Lille star would potentially provide Real with the spark they have been missing in attack since the departure of Ronaldo.

Hazard is in the prime years of his career, so it is no surprise Chelsea are demanding big money for him.

But Real are one of the few clubs who can afford to shell out a huge fee. And if Perez and Zidane both want Hazard, Wednesday's Europa League final could well be his last game in a Chelsea shirt.