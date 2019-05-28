Brazil Captaincy Taken off Neymar, Given to Dani Alves for Copa America

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has taken the captain's armband off Neymar and given it to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Dani Alves for the 2019 Copa America.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN FC), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the decision in a statement on Monday.

Neymar was informed on Saturday upon his arrival at the Selecao's training facility outside Rio de Janeiro.

The forward was involved in an altercation with a fan after PSG's Coupe de France final defeat to Rennes in April:

The 27-year-old was handed a three-match ban as a result.

He'll also sit out PSG's first three UEFA Champions League games next season after being hit with a suspension by Europe's governing body for insulting match officials on social media following PSG's exit from the competition against Manchester United.

Tite had spoken prior to the announcement of his intention to talk to Neymar about the incident:

"Neymar made a mistake, which was his fault. I will speak with Neymar about it. I will speak with him about manners. I will speak with Neymar as the Brazil coach, but also as a human being. It will be about manners and principles.

"The most important thing is to have an exchange with Neymar, as I did with Douglas Costa [when the Juventus player was involved in a spitting incident]. Any problems regarding a player's behavior will be treated as a matter of education."

The PSG star also raised eyebrows when he did not attend Ligue 1's end-of-season awards gala, in which his team-mate Kylian Mbappe was crowned Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year:

Brazilian football blogger Tim Stillman questioned the decision to hand the captaincy to Neymar in the first place:

Neymar was initially made Selecao captain by Dunga in 2014 following the FIFA World Cup. He skippered the team at the 2015 Copa America, but in the second match of the tournament he was hit with a four-match suspension for deliberately kicking the ball at Colombia's Pablo Armero after the final whistle.

In 2016, he captained the team to a gold medal in the Rio Olympics, before giving up the armband. Tite had made him captain again after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil will warm up for the Copa America this year with friendlies against Qatar on June 5 and Honduras four days later.

They'll kick off their campaign against Bolivia on June 14, before facing Venezuela and Peru in their remaining group-stage matches.