Baron Corbin Wins Fatal 4-Way; Will Face Seth Rollins at WWE Super ShowDown

Credit: WWE.com

Baron Corbin will challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 7.

Corbin beat Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and The Miz in a Fatal 4-Way match Monday on Raw to become the No. 1 contender for Rollins' belt.

Corbin previously fought for the universal title on the Sept. 17 edition of Raw. He lost to Roman Reigns by disqualification before restarting the match as a no-DQ affair. Reigns still prevailed.

Given the other three wrestlers involved in Monday's bout, Corbin was a surprising winner. But the Saudi Arabia shows occupy a weird space on the WWE calendar.

Although the company obviously hypes up these events as grand affairs—Super ShowDown is supposed to be "as good or better than WrestleMania"—they don't have the feel of a traditional pay-per-view.

WWE might see this as an opportunity to pit Corbin against Rollins and see how they mesh in the ring in a big match without the same kind of scrutiny that would come with them in the main event of a stateside show.

Of course, Mr. Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar looms large in the shadows, too. The universal title picture might once again be in a holding pattern and waiting on Lesnar to make his next move. As such, it doesn't make sense to waste a high-profile rivalry for Super ShowDown.