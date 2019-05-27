Cavaliers Confirm Owner Dan Gilbert Suffered Stroke, Provide Update on Health

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert suffered a stroke Sunday but is "awake, responsive and resting comfortably."

The Cavs shared a statement from Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner (via the New York Times' Marc Stein).

"Dan was not feeling well Sunday morning so he was taken to the hospital by a family friend," Farner said. "While under care at the hospital, he suffered a stroke and was immediately taken in for a catheter-based procedure, then moved in the Intensive Care Unit."

The Detroit News' Nolan Finley and Kim Kozlowski reported Sunday that Gilbert had been hospitalized after suffering symptoms associated with a stroke. Quicken Loans confirmed in a statement he "received immediate medical attention" but didn't divulge additional details regarding his health.

Gilbert has served as the Cavaliers' majority owner since 2005, when he purchased a controlling stake from Gordon Gund.

When the purchase went through, LeBron James was in his second season with the team. The following year the Cavs started a streak of five straight playoff appearances, a stretch that included a run to the 2007 NBA Finals.

James left the team in 2010 and returned in 2014, helping lead the team to its only championship to date in 2016.

Cleveland went 19-63 this season, tying for the NBA's second-worst record. The team announced May 13 it hired John Beilein to replace Larry Drew as head coach.